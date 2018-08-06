Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has set its FY18 guidance at $5.77-5.92 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. opened at $127.73 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $94.15 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $554,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,871,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $34,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,859 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

