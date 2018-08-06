Chardan Capital Boosts Benefitfocus (BNFT) Price Target to $36.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 0.85. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $82,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 220.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 70.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

