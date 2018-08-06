CGI (GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at Eight Capital

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.70.

GIB.A opened at C$82.80 on Thursday. CGI has a twelve month low of C$61.73 and a twelve month high of C$77.22.

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

