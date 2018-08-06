Cfra Analysts Give Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) a €165.00 Price Target

Cfra set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €195.92 ($230.49).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €145.34 ($170.99) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

