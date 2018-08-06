Cfra Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Cfra set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RHM. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. equinet set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

RHM opened at €99.98 ($117.62) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €71.11 ($83.66) and a one year high of €116.80 ($137.41).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

