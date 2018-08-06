CF Industries (CF) PT Raised to $45.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CF Industries from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $49.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CF Industries news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $629,836.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

