Cerus (CERS) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $10.00 target price on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a reduce rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Cerus stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 2,406,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,209. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.62. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a negative return on equity of 111.19%. Cerus’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,559.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $349,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $272,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,341 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,040,000 after buying an additional 1,010,450 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 7,062,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after buying an additional 515,550 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,064,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 898,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,740,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 886,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cerus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

