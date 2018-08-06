Century Casinos (CNTY) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Century Casinos earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9548747189858 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Century Casinos traded down $0.02, hitting $8.03, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 24,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.10. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.15 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 3.17%. equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 41,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $352,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,666 shares of company stock worth $2,267,479 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

