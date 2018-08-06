CDW common stock (CDW) Price Target Raised to $89.00

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDW. Raymond James upgraded CDW common stock from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW common stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

CDW common stock stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.03. CDW common stock has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $88.36.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 69.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. analysts expect that CDW common stock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Finnegan sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $176,652.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $1,465,105.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,176 shares of company stock worth $11,382,438. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDW common stock by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,886 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CDW common stock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,777,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,897,000 after acquiring an additional 271,866 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW common stock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,505,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,804,000 after acquiring an additional 315,961 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW common stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,381,000 after acquiring an additional 131,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CDW common stock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,578,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,823,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

