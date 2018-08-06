Ccore (CCO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market cap of $115,402.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00379649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00196092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

