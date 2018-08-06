CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) PT Set at $63.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) has been assigned a $63.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the media conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Cowen cut shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.54 to $68.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

NYSE CBS opened at $53.16 on Friday. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CBS Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,851,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,072,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $3,864,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,897 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 79.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 50,524 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

