CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) PT Set at $63.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) has been assigned a $63.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the media conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Cowen cut shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.54 to $68.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.
NYSE CBS opened at $53.16 on Friday. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,851,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,072,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $3,864,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,897 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 79.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 50,524 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.
