Cavco Industries (CVCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CVCO stock traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $210.50. The company had a trading volume of 111,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,432. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $123.10 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.