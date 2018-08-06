Carpenter Technology (CRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty alloys, including stainless steel and titanium, and various engineered products made from metallic and ceramic materials. These products have been used in planes, cars and trucks, electronic equipment, medical devices and instruments, industrial fittings, sporting goods, and oil and gas exploration and processing. Carpenter engineered materials have been used in hundreds of applications from industrial tools to jet engines to fuel injectors and medical implants. Its engineered materials are known for their dependability, strength, toughness, corrosion resistance, and the ability to stay intact in high temperatures. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRS. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE CRS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.94. 292,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.95. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.60 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Damon J. Audia sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $601,254.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony R. Thene sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $1,870,617.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,667.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,054 shares of company stock worth $2,820,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

