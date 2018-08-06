Carolina Financial (CARO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CARO. ValuEngine raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:CARO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Carolina Financial has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.04%. analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fowler C. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $158,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry L. Rexroad sold 48,600 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $2,053,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,350 shares of company stock worth $3,014,538 over the last ninety days. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARO. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,948,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the first quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 199.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 159,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 84,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,365,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

