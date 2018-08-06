Carnival Corp (CCL) is Apertura Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Apertura Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Carnival makes up 4.4% of Apertura Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apertura Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Carnival worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,349,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 138,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

CCL stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.