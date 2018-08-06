CarGurus (CARG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CARG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

CarGurus traded down $0.57, reaching $44.01, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,527. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.50. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $99,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $185,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,790,437 shares of company stock valued at $158,734,098. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CarGurus by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 321,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in CarGurus by 100,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

