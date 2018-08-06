Career Education (CECO) Earns Hold Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their hold rating on shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Sidoti began coverage on Career Education in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Career Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Career Education traded up $0.02, hitting $16.94, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.77. Career Education has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.15 million. Career Education had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Career Education will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Career Education news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 80,000 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Career Education by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Career Education by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

