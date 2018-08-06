Career Education (CECO) Earns Hold Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their hold rating on shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $19.50 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Sidoti began coverage on Career Education in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Career Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Career Education traded up $0.02, hitting $16.94, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.77. Career Education has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.07.
In other Career Education news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 80,000 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Career Education by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Career Education by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Career Education Company Profile
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
