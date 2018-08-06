Cardstack (CARD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,787.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Cardstack has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinEx and BitForex. Cardstack has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $63,787.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014388 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00378528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00196615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Coinsuper, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

