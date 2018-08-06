Capstone Mining Corp (CS) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CS. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.80 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.69.

TSE:CS opened at C$0.90 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$1.62.

In other news, insider Grm Investments Ltd. acquired 1,364,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,583,052.00. Also, Director Manuel Arturo Estrada sold 126,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total transaction of C$137,340.00.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.