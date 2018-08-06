Capital One Financial Comments on Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst J. Gibney now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hornbeck Offshore Services’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE HOS opened at $4.12 on Monday. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 59.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 150,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 722.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 177,174 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

