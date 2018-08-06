Capital Management Associates NY Invests $679,000 in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Capital Management Associates NY owned 0.05% of Penn Virginia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 87,216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 307.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Penn Virginia opened at $84.81 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.78%. analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $47,815.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 174,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $11,589,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,915 shares of company stock worth $29,137,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

