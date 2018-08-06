Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,440.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,520,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,919 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,407,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,561.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

