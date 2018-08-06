Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 2,049 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 33,457.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $228,424,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7,729.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 671,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $186,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing opened at $348.44 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $230.94 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.49.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

