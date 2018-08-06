Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give bluebird bio (BLUE) a $122.00 Price Target

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been given a $122.00 price target by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLUE. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.05.

bluebird bio opened at $160.00 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. bluebird bio has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.61). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 1,281.01%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $2,441,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $695,977.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,101.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,527 shares of company stock worth $8,106,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in bluebird bio by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in bluebird bio by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 7.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

