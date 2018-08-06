Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kinaxis (KXS) Price Target to C$100.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.60.

Kinaxis opened at C$92.65 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$63.15 and a 52-week high of C$96.55.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$46.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.18 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 18.01%.

In related news, insider Richard George Monkman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total transaction of C$832,500.00. Also, insider Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.50, for a total value of C$748,125.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,775.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

