Calix Inc (CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will announce $113.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $112.40 million. Calix reported sales of $126.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $467.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $487.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $492.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Calix traded down $0.05, reaching $6.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 4,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,094. Calix has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 139,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $889,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $737,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $2,247,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 204.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,200,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 113,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

