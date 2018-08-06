Calix (CALX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Calix had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CALX opened at $6.95 on Friday. Calix has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $363.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 139,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $889,807.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

