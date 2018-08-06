Calix (CALX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Calix (NYSE:CALX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calix earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.228532172928 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. 5,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,094. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 139,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $889,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

