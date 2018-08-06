C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Given New $98.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded up $0.32, hitting $96.11, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.55 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

