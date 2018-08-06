Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
Byline Bancorp traded up $0.11, hitting $22.60, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 251,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,941. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $662.40 million, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 668.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 140.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
