Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Byline Bancorp traded up $0.11, hitting $22.60, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 251,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,941. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $662.40 million, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 7.50%. analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 668.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 140.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

