BWS Financial Begins Coverage on GTT Communications (GTT)

Stock analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 87.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GTT Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

GTT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 162.81 and a beta of 0.99. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,218,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,314,970.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $168,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,435.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,510. 23.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $123,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

