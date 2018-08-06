Burlington Stores (BURL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In a tough retail landscape, Burlington Stores has made multiple changes to its business model to adapt to the ongoing transformation in the sector. The strategic initiatives have aided the company to continue registering top- and bottom-line growth, which in turn has helped the stock to surge and outpace the industry in a year. This is evident from first-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Management is confident about posting sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2018. The company envisions full year adjusted earnings in the range of $5.90-$6.00 per share compared with $4.37 in the prior year. Notably, it has increased vendor counts, made technological advancements and initiated better marketing approach. These along with effective inventory management and cost containment efforts have helped elevate gross margin. However, high debt level and unfavorable macroeconomic factors that may impact consumer spending still remain matters of concern.”

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.59.

Burlington Stores traded up $0.67, hitting $154.80, on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 5,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,557. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $158.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.19, for a total value of $372,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,730 shares in the company, valued at $47,463,887.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,262 shares of company stock worth $11,127,676. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,228,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,816,000 after buying an additional 92,097 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,080,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,112,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 851,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 681,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,304 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.