Bullion Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (CBX)

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Bullion coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00026644 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bullion has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Bullion has a market cap of $1.88 million and $1,217.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004099 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00303753 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000710 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00067521 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bullion Profile

CBX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,018,267 coins. The official website for Bullion is bullion.one . The official message board for Bullion is steemit.com/@cbx . Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bullion Coin Trading

Bullion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bullion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bullion using one of the exchanges listed above.

