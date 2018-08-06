Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

In related news, CEO George John Damiris sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $3,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $2,022,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,307. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on HollyFrontier to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

