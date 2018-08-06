BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 35.15% and a negative net margin of 14.87%.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool.

