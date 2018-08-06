Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post sales of $218.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $181.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $825.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $836.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $892.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $914.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jason Joseph sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $547,875.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,932.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,505 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,665. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,991,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 26.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,470,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 511,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,762,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,051,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,432,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brooks Automation traded up $0.01, reaching $31.80, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 35,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,558. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.00. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

