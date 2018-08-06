Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) has been assigned a $45.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners opened at $40.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.75 and a beta of 1.76. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth $240,324,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,442,000 after buying an additional 150,157 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth $4,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

