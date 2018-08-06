Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKD opened at $8.56 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

