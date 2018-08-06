Brokers Offer Predictions for Libbey Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (LBY)

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Libbey in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter. Libbey had a negative return on equity of 290.54% and a negative net margin of 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LBY opened at $10.94 on Monday. Libbey has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Libbey by 103.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 662,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Libbey by 39.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 305,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Libbey by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Libbey by 5.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,949,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 98,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Libbey during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.