Brokers Offer Predictions for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Exelixis stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 2.02. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.37 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 65.68% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $79,157.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,425 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,455. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

