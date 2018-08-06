Brokers Issue Forecasts for Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$119.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.50 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.14.

PBH stock opened at C$103.82 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$89.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$580.60 million. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.82%.

In other Premium Brands news, insider William Dion Kalutycz sold 5,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.05, for a total transaction of C$580,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Sposari sold 3,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.01, for a total transaction of C$351,030.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,720.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.