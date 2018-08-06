Brokers Issue Forecasts for Msci Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Msci in a research note issued on Friday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.37. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of MSCI opened at $166.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. Msci has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.01 million. Msci had a return on equity of 111.18% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Msci by 2,573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

