Brokerages Set Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Target Price at $56.22

Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 0.55. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.88 million for the quarter. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc Class C will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group Inc Class C news, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,638,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,000,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 600,000 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $32,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,638,808 shares in the company, valued at $198,387,812.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,323,525 shares of company stock worth $75,338,231 over the last ninety days. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 320,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 146,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 354,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

