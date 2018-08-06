Brokerages Set istar Inc (STAR) PT at $14.00

Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

STAR stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 741,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,477. istar has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. istar had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $171.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that istar will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in istar in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of istar by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

