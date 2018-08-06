Brokerages Set istar Inc (STAR) PT at $14.00

Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
STAR stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 741,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,477. istar has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in istar in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of istar by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
About istar
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
