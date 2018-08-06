Brokerages Set China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) PT at $105.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBPO. ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CBPO traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $94.86. 849,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,712. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 17.29%. China Biologic Products’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. equities analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBPO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 292,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 63,843 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,038,000 after acquiring an additional 247,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

