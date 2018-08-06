Brokerages Set China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) PT at $105.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBPO. ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of CBPO traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $94.86. 849,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,712. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $107.44.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBPO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 292,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 63,843 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,038,000 after acquiring an additional 247,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
China Biologic Products Company Profile
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
