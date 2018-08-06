Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Price Target at $75.22

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.50 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 32,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 312,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $3,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

