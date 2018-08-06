Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (MS) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.04. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley traded up $0.16, hitting $50.07, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 482,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012,288. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 148,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.