Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Corp. (INFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post $208.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Infinera reported sales of $176.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $833.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $812.60 million to $842.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $891.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $849.80 million to $950.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.25. Infinera has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 709,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,170.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

