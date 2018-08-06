Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,002,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,469 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $4,094,000. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $59.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

