Bread Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $32.65 million and approximately $730,450.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005282 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014364 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00384024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00196840 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

